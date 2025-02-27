Zacks Research Weighs in on Omnicell FY2027 Earnings

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.