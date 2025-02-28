10,224 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

PDCO opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.