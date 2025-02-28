111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ YI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. 111 has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

