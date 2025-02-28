20,749 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 323,513 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.62.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

TVTX opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $273,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,918.92. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.94. This trade represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,335 shares of company stock worth $4,453,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

