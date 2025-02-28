2,666 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

