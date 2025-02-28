600 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,843.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,665.71 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,891.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

