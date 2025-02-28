69,278 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

