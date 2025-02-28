Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

NYSE:ANF opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

