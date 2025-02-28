Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Accenture alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $356.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,967,000 after acquiring an additional 363,401 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 131.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.