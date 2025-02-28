Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Accenture stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $356.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.96.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

