ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 104,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

