AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM Trading Down 1.2 %

ACM opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

