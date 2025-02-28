AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

