Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $573,446,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905,328 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

