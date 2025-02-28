Analysts Issue Forecasts for AGIO Q1 Earnings

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of AGIO opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

