Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining FY2025 Earnings

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.46.

CXB stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

