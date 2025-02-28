Analyzing Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF)

Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF – Get Free Report) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luk Fook and Signet Jewelers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luk Fook $1.53 billion 0.79 $163.93 million N/A N/A Signet Jewelers $6.85 billion 0.32 $810.40 million $8.69 5.73

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Luk Fook.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luk Fook 0 1 0 0 2.00 Signet Jewelers 0 2 3 0 2.60

Signet Jewelers has a consensus price target of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 91.11%. Given Signet Jewelers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Luk Fook.

Risk & Volatility

Luk Fook has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luk Fook and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luk Fook N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers 8.57% 28.69% 9.42%

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Luk Fook on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luk Fook

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials. The company also provides authentication of gemstones; gold bullion trading services; management services to group companies and wholesale distribution of gold and jewelry products; and software development and services related to internet. In addition, it wholesales polished diamonds; offers trademark licensing, brand building, promotion of quality examination services, as well as provides handling services on diamond subcontracting and diamonds custom export services; and engages in electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

