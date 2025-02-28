Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Acquired Rep. William R. Keating

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Aramark stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

Aramark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,315,000 after buying an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Aramark by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Aramark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860,179 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,551,000 after buying an additional 1,940,214 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

