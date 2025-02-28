Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $5.25 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares in the company, valued at $445,084.80. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

