Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $34.82. Astec Industries shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 120,589 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -650.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 89.0% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.66 million, a P/E ratio of -448.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

