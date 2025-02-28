Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Standex International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $184.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

