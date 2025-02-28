Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 951 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This trade represents a 52.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,031. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $99.14 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

