Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $334.45 Average PT from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.45.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $282.35 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.59. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.