AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $7.07. AvidXchange shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 779,521 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

