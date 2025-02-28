Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

