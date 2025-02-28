B. Riley Cuts Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,570,000 after purchasing an additional 213,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

