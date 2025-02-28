Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $207.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

