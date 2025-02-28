Bank of America Boosts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $85.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 5,118.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 126,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 175.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 124.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Solventum by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

