Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

