Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $15.70 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

