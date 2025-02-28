Barrington Research Has Pessimistic View of LKQ Q1 Earnings

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

