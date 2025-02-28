Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,124 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,875 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $109,797,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $35.95 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

