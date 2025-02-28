Benchmark Cuts Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target to $25.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $193,276.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,970.20. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $299,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,264.50. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,071 shares of company stock worth $1,773,251. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.