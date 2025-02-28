Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.
BSY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.
Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.