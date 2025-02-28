Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

