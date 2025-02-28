Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Biogen by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,715.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

