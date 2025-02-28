BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,579,739 shares of company stock worth $125,411,901 in the last three months. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

