Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,423,000 after purchasing an additional 227,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

