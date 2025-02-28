Brokers Offer Predictions for EQB’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.80.

Shares of EQB opened at C$101.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$105.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.91. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$114.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

