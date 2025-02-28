Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 23622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Specifically, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Brunswick Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after acquiring an additional 452,116 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

