Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 523.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

