Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,550,000 after buying an additional 142,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $134.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

