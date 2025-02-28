Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

