Candel Therapeutics’ (CADL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.93% from the company’s current price.

CADL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -1.25.

In other news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,981.54. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,512. This represents a 2,325.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,529 shares of company stock valued at $313,512. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

