Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates CACI FY2025 Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield expects that the information technology services provider will earn $20.37 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.92.

CACI opened at $335.31 on Thursday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.85 and its 200 day moving average is $456.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

