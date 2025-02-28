Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Celanese Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CE opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $16,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,074.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Celanese by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

