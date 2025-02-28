Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 272.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

