Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.3 %

CHH stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

