Citigroup Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

