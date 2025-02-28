Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $218.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.