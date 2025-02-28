Citigroup Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $130.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Veritas cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.43.

TFI International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. TFI International has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

